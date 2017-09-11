Estonia, Internet, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Eesti Meedia meets commitments on website handover – Lithuanian watchdog says
In May,
2016, the competition watchdog blocked the acquisition of 100% shares in AllePal by Eesti Meedia and gave the
latter three months to restore the previous situation or remove
transaction-caused competition restrictions on the Lithuanian market of
classified real estate and car ad websites.
The
Competition Council ruled that Eesti
Meedia properly met its commitments and handed over part of its website – autogidas.lt, domoplius.lt and plius.lt
– to Vertikali Medija, a
company unrelated to the media group.
The
Competition Council ordered Eesti Meedia
in July, 2015 to inform about the acquisition of AllePal after it failed to do so.
Eesti Meedia sold the above-mentioned websites in late
April, 2016, with ten days remaining until the Competition Council's decision.
The Council was informed about the transaction but did not evaluate its
circumstances due to a lack of time.
Elonas Satas, a deputy chairman of the Competition Council,
says the Council could not extend the deadline to evaluate the deal.
"We
processed their request and saw a problem as the websites were in one hands.
Aware of our preliminary conclusions, they (Eesti
Meedia) said there will be no problem and then told us during the Council
sitting that the websites are no longer in one hands since part of them was
sold to unrelated persons. It happened with several days remaining until the
deadline of the adoption of our decision and we said we could not evaluate over
the remaining time whether those persons were related or unrelated. So that
order of ours to restore the pre-existing situation remained. They then lodged
a court appeal against that decision," Satas told.
"If we
hadn’t made that decision, so it would have amounted to permission without any
orders," he said.
According
to Satas, the Council has so far investigated whether the ad websites were
really handed over to unrelated persons.
"We
used all possible ways to check those persons and we have found no links. We
did that at out own initiative as we had to make sure that these website were
handed over to unrelated persons (…). The process took a long time as we had to
check companies outside our jurisdiction," Satas said.
The dispute
between Eesti Meedia and the Competition
Council is also being heard by Lithuanian courts. In March, the Supreme
Administrative Court of Lithuania ordered Vilnius Regional Administrative Court
to reconsider it, with a sitting scheduled for October 2.
Satas says
the Council's decision should lead to an amicable resolution of this case.
Eesti Meedia owns internet platforms 15min.lt, scanpix.lt, skelbiu.lt, aruodas.lt, ntzemelapis.lt,
cvbankas.lt, autoplius.lt, kainos.lt, and the news agency BNS in Lithuania.
