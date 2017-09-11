Eesti Meedia meets commitments on website handover – Lithuanian watchdog says

Estonia media group Eesti Meedia has properly met its commitments to hand over part of its websites to an unrelated company, informs LETA referring to the Lithuania's Competition Council.

In May, 2016, the competition watchdog blocked the acquisition of 100% shares in AllePal by Eesti Meedia and gave the latter three months to restore the previous situation or remove transaction-caused competition restrictions on the Lithuanian market of classified real estate and car ad websites.





The Competition Council ruled that Eesti Meedia properly met its commitments and handed over part of its website – autogidas.lt, domoplius.lt and plius.lt – to Vertikali Medija, a company unrelated to the media group.





The Competition Council ordered Eesti Meedia in July, 2015 to inform about the acquisition of AllePal after it failed to do so.





Eesti Meedia sold the above-mentioned websites in late April, 2016, with ten days remaining until the Competition Council's decision. The Council was informed about the transaction but did not evaluate its circumstances due to a lack of time.





Elonas Satas, a deputy chairman of the Competition Council, says the Council could not extend the deadline to evaluate the deal.





"We processed their request and saw a problem as the websites were in one hands. Aware of our preliminary conclusions, they (Eesti Meedia) said there will be no problem and then told us during the Council sitting that the websites are no longer in one hands since part of them was sold to unrelated persons. It happened with several days remaining until the deadline of the adoption of our decision and we said we could not evaluate over the remaining time whether those persons were related or unrelated. So that order of ours to restore the pre-existing situation remained. They then lodged a court appeal against that decision," Satas told.





"If we hadn’t made that decision, so it would have amounted to permission without any orders," he said.





According to Satas, the Council has so far investigated whether the ad websites were really handed over to unrelated persons.





"We used all possible ways to check those persons and we have found no links. We did that at out own initiative as we had to make sure that these website were handed over to unrelated persons (…). The process took a long time as we had to check companies outside our jurisdiction," Satas said.





The dispute between Eesti Meedia and the Competition Council is also being heard by Lithuanian courts. In March, the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania ordered Vilnius Regional Administrative Court to reconsider it, with a sitting scheduled for October 2.

Satas says the Council's decision should lead to an amicable resolution of this case.





Eesti Meedia owns internet platforms 15min.lt, scanpix.lt, skelbiu.lt, aruodas.lt, ntzemelapis.lt, cvbankas.lt, autoplius.lt, kainos.lt, and the news agency BNS in Lithuania.