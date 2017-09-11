More people think Latvian companies incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones – survey

More people are beginning to think that Latvian companies are incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones, informs LETA referring to the SKDS survey.

50% of Latvian residents believe that Latvian companies are capable of competing with foreign ones, which is 9 percentage points less when compared to a similar survey conducted last year.





Meanwhile, 39% of resident believe the opposite - that Latvian companies are incapable of competing with foreign ones, which is 8 percentage points more than last year.





11% of respondents did not have a point of view on this matter.