More people think Latvian companies incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones – survey
BC, Riga, 20.08.2018.
More people are beginning to think that Latvian companies are incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones, informs LETA referring to the SKDS survey.
50% of
Latvian residents believe that Latvian companies are capable of competing with
foreign ones, which is 9 percentage points less when compared to a similar
survey conducted last year.
Meanwhile,
39% of resident believe the opposite - that Latvian companies are incapable of
competing with foreign ones, which is 8 percentage points more than last year.
11% of
respondents did not have a point of view on this matter.
