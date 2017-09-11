Operator of Sky supermarket chain saw 7.7% reduction in turnover

Skai Baltija, the owner of the Sky supermarket chain in Latvia, turned over EUR 30.095 mln in 2017, down 7.7% from a year before, while its profit shrank 8.6 times to EUR 41,291, informs LETA.

According to the company’s management, the turnover of Sky products dropped 4% last year, while their share in the company’s total turnover rose 1.4 percentage points.





Last year, the company started a reorganization in order to separate production from trade operations.





Skai Baltija closed 2016 with EUR 32.601 mln in turnover and a profit of EUR 354,671. The company, founded in 1998, fully belongs to Cyprus-based Carberry Trading Limited.