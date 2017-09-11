Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 20.08.2018, 11:31
Operator of Sky supermarket chain saw 7.7% reduction in turnover
BC, Riga, 20.08.2018.Print version
Skai Baltija, the owner of the Sky supermarket chain in Latvia, turned over EUR 30.095 mln in 2017, down 7.7% from a year before, while its profit shrank 8.6 times to EUR 41,291, informs LETA.
According
to the company’s management, the turnover of Sky products dropped 4% last year, while their share in the
company’s total turnover rose 1.4 percentage points.
Last year,
the company started a reorganization in order to separate production from trade
operations.
Skai Baltija closed 2016 with EUR 32.601 mln in turnover
and a profit of EUR 354,671. The company, founded in 1998, fully belongs to
Cyprus-based Carberry Trading Limited.
Other articles:
- 20.08.2018 Думать некогда – работать надо
- 20.08.2018 More people think Latvian companies incapable of successfully competing with foreign ones – survey
- 20.08.2018 Over 230,000 people attend Riga Festival
- 20.08.2018 Latvian gasoline imports drop 2.1%, diesel fuel imports down 19.2% in H1
- 20.08.2018 Местные предприниматели не в состоянии успешно конкурировать с зарубежными, считают 39% латвийцев
- 20.08.2018 Праздник Риги посетили более 230 тыс. человек
- 20.08.2018 Латвию посетит делегация комитета Европарламента по расследованию финансовых преступлений
- 17.08.2018 Tallinna Sadam cuts price for Muuga coal terminal equipment
- 17.08.2018 More than 3 mln illegal cigarettes discovered in cargo of parquet
- 17.08.2018 Lithuanian gambling firms see 1H revenue tick down 2% to EUR 46 mln