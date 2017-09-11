Estonia, EU – CIS, Export, Foodstuff, Markets and Companies, Russia
Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 17.08.2018, 20:34
Estonian fish products maker DGM Shipping cuts exports to Russia for political risk
"Our company is not sending too much of its output to Russia at this
point, but is rather working with other markets," DGM's
Marketing Director Aljona Protassova.
She said that DGM Shipping was
focusing primarily on the Scandinavian market as a result of the lower
political risk there.
Protassova said that the reduction in exports to Russia has happened
solely because of political risk.
"It pays better to advertise yourself, stage product tastings and
develop a strategy for countries of the European Union, where currency rates
and the political situation are more stable," she added.
The company has set its sights on Russia accounting for 25% of its
total exports, the Scandinavian market for 45% and other markets for 30% this
year. As recently as in February, Russia accounted for 40% of its total
exports.
The Russian veterinary authority Rosselhoznadzor in December 2017
announced that it has lifted its ban on imports of sprat from the Latvian
company SIA Karavela and Estonia's DGM Shipping AS.
"The issue of lifting the import ban on the remaining enterprises
will be reviewed on the basis of material presented by the appropriate
institutions in Latvia and Estonia which show that violations were
eliminated," the statement said.
The agency in the summer of 2015 banned import of fish products from
Estonia and Latvia, saying that it had detected breaches of veterinary and food
safety regulations.
DGM Shipping finished
2017 with a loss of 183,000 euros on sales of 2.4 mln euros. The company
catches and processes approximately 5,000 tons of fish per year and sells its
products under the Epinell and Briis brands, among others.
