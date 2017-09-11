Latvia, Markets and Companies
Friday, 17.08.2018, 11:22
Turnover of Stenders cosmetics maker drops 11% last FY
The
company’s management said that the last fiscal year brought significant
transformations as both the owner and management board of Stenders changed. After considerable growth in terms of volumes, in
the second half of the fiscal year the company concentrated on optimization,
focusing particularly on its profitable business segments.
In Latvia,
the company’s home market, Stenders
renovated its existing shops and replaced its outlets at two shopping centers,
as well as concluded one new agreement on opening a new store. One Stenders franchise opened and one closed
outside Riga.
The company
ended its production projects for making private label goods for third parties.
Stenders’ distribution channel
continued operations in Latvia, Lithuania, Japan, Austria, Finland, Saudi
Arabia and Africa, and the company found a new business partner in Iraq.
As the
management has decided to restructure Stenders’
franchise networks, Stenders shops
have been closed in France, Switzerland and Austria. At the same time,
cooperation continued with the franchise partner in Portugal and a new
franchise was opened in this country. Sales in one of the largest markets,
China, started growing substantially during the fiscal year.
As
reported, in the fiscal year from April 1, 2016, until March 30, 2017, Stenders sustained a loss of EUR 3.582 mln,
which was six times higher than in the previous financial year, while its
turnover was EUR 5.55 mln, down 31% year-on-year.
CICC Ehealthcare Investment Fund, registered in the Cayman Islands,
became the sole owner of Stenders on
October 2, 2017.
