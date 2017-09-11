Culture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 12:13
Candidates invited to apply for Rundale Palace Museum director's post
The director of Rundale Palace Museum will have to plan and
coordinate the museum's operations, oversee implementation of the museum's
goals, represent the museum at state, municipal and other institutions, and
manage the museum's financial, legal and administrative operations.
Candidates must have an academic degree in humanities or
social sciences, experience of work in a managerial job for at least two years,
excellent command of Latvian and know at least two foreign languages.
Candidates must also have good knowledge and understanding
of how a museum operates.
The Culture Ministry will be accepting applications until
September 14, 2018.
According to LETA archives, the current director of Rundale
Palace Museum, Imants Lancmanis announced back in 2015 that he would retire at
the end of 2018.
Lancmanis has been the head of Rundale Palace Museum since
1975.
