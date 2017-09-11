Estonia, Internet, Markets and Companies, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 16.08.2018, 10:40
Audit: Estonia's IT, development center needs additional EUR 105 mln in 10 yrs
SMIT needs at least 104.7 mln euros of additional funding in
the next 10 years to continue providing services, it can be seen from the
results of an audit commissioned by the ministry and carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisors (PwC).
In 2018, the budget of SMIT, including external funding, is
37 mln euros and the share of external funding in developing new IT systems is
16%. Since the maintenance of information systems cannot be funded from
external sources, it is putting a strain on the budget of SMIT.
The audits results show that there is not enough money on
the budget of SMIT to maintain and update the existing hardward and software.
About 14 mln euros' worth of SMIT's hardware is depreciated,
which is 40% of all fixed assets. In addition, the institution's development
teams need to be expanded. As of next year 1.9 mln euros would be added to the
salary fund of SMIT, which helps to raise the institution's salary level to the
average income in the information and communications technology field.
SMIT manages the operative radio communication ESTER and the
population register, and its databases are also used for data exchange between
countries, border crossings as well as other vital services, for instance by
police officers, border guards, rescuers, ambulances, the Rescue Center, the
Prison Service and the defense forces.
SMIT offers 118 services, 28 of which are services vital for the health of people.
