Audit: Estonia's IT, development center needs additional EUR 105 mln in 10 yrs

The Estonian Interior Ministry's Center for Information Technology and Development (SMIT), which manages registers vital for the operation of the state, needs additional funding of more than 100 mln euros in the next 10 years, and half of the hardware and software which guarantees the systems' operation is already depreciated, the daily Postimees reports citing LETA/BNS.

SMIT needs at least 104.7 mln euros of additional funding in the next 10 years to continue providing services, it can be seen from the results of an audit commissioned by the ministry and carried out by PricewaterhouseCoopers Advisors (PwC).





In 2018, the budget of SMIT, including external funding, is 37 mln euros and the share of external funding in developing new IT systems is 16%. Since the maintenance of information systems cannot be funded from external sources, it is putting a strain on the budget of SMIT.

The audits results show that there is not enough money on the budget of SMIT to maintain and update the existing hardward and software.





About 14 mln euros' worth of SMIT's hardware is depreciated, which is 40% of all fixed assets. In addition, the institution's development teams need to be expanded. As of next year 1.9 mln euros would be added to the salary fund of SMIT, which helps to raise the institution's salary level to the average income in the information and communications technology field.





SMIT manages the operative radio communication ESTER and the population register, and its databases are also used for data exchange between countries, border crossings as well as other vital services, for instance by police officers, border guards, rescuers, ambulances, the Rescue Center, the Prison Service and the defense forces.





SMIT offers 118 services, 28 of which are services vital for the health of people.