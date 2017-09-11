Estonia, Markets and Companies
Enterprise Estonia to relocate 25 jobs to Parnu
The board chairman of EAS, Alo Ivask, said that the foundation intends to fill all the 25 jobs
by the end of the first quarter of 2019 the latest.
"The jobs to be relocated to Parnu are divided among
all departments, and as examples, we can name jobs like IT development
specialist and procurement specialist," Ivask said.
He said that in the relocation of jobs they will try and
make use of natural rotation of personnel.
"When people are moving, we look at whether the job
could be relocated to Parnu," Ivask said. "We have two people working
in Parnu already and five more will start work there quite soon."
Established in 2000, EAS promotes business and regional
policy in Estonia and is one of the largest institutions within the national
support system for entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance,
counseling, cooperation opportunities and training for entrepreneurs, research
institutions, the public and non-profit sectors.
