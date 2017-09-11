Enterprise Estonia to relocate 25 jobs to Parnu

Enterprise Estonia (EAS), the state-run foundation contributing to the achievement of the long-term strategic goals of the Estonian economy, is planning to have 25 people eventually work at its Parnu office that is about to open in the fall, according to the regional newspaper Parnu Postimees said LETA/BNS.

The board chairman of EAS, Alo Ivask, said that the foundation intends to fill all the 25 jobs by the end of the first quarter of 2019 the latest.





"The jobs to be relocated to Parnu are divided among all departments, and as examples, we can name jobs like IT development specialist and procurement specialist," Ivask said.





He said that in the relocation of jobs they will try and make use of natural rotation of personnel.

"When people are moving, we look at whether the job could be relocated to Parnu," Ivask said. "We have two people working in Parnu already and five more will start work there quite soon."





Established in 2000, EAS promotes business and regional policy in Estonia and is one of the largest institutions within the national support system for entrepreneurship by providing financial assistance, counseling, cooperation opportunities and training for entrepreneurs, research institutions, the public and non-profit sectors.