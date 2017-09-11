Estonia, Industry, Markets and Companies
NEO GROUP earned EUR 14.5 mln in 2017
NEO GROUP, a producer of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) granules, located in Klaipeda Free Economic Zone (FEZ) and indirectly owned by Ukrainian businessman Anatoliy Martynov, posted 14.516 mln euros in net profits last year, down 3.8% from 15.085 mln euros in 2016, informs LETA/BNS.
Sales grew 16% to 406.222 mln euros, according to its annual report to
the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
The company paid 7 mln euros in dividends to its sole shareholder
Cyprus-registered Retal Industries,
compared to 5 mln euros in 2016.
In late July, NEO GROUP
launched a new production line in Klaipeda. The new line will help to increase
production capacity to 480,000 tons a year and increase sales to 500 mln euros.
Retal Industries also owns
Retal Lithuania and Retal Baltic in Lithuania.
