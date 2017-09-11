Skonto Plan Ltd construction materials maker raises turnover 60.7% in 2017

Latvia's Skonto Plan Ltd, a manufacturer of aluminum and plastic structures, turned over EUR 32.374 mln in 2017, which was a 60.7% increase against a year before, and made a profit of EUR 1.482 mln, recovering from a loss incurred in 2016, informs LETA.

The company’s management attributed the turnover growth to successful export sales in the UK. Considering that a number of new contracts were concluded on major long-term projects at the end of 2017, the management expects growth to continue also in 2018.





The company’s largest projects in 2017 included City Road, College Road and Woodberry Down. Skonto Plan Ltd works mainly on residential sector projects but operates also in the sector of office and public buildings. Skonto Plan Ltd works on its projects in foreign countries via its British subsidiary Skonto Enterprises UK Ltd.





This year, the company plans to strengthen its position on its existing export market and explore new markets, as well as increase turnover and show stable profit.





Skonto Plan Ltd closed 2016 with EUR 20.142 mln in turnover and a loss of EUR 1.382 mln. The company belongs to GRIF 2 (90%) and Ilja Solomatins (10%).