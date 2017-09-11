Construction, Export, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Skonto Plan Ltd construction materials maker raises turnover 60.7% in 2017
The company’s management attributed the turnover growth to successful
export sales in the UK. Considering that a number of new contracts were
concluded on major long-term projects at the end of 2017, the management
expects growth to continue also in 2018.
The company’s largest projects in 2017 included City Road, College Road and
Woodberry Down. Skonto Plan Ltd works
mainly on residential sector projects but operates also in the sector of office
and public buildings. Skonto Plan Ltd
works on its projects in foreign countries via its British subsidiary Skonto Enterprises UK Ltd.
This year, the company plans to strengthen its position on its existing
export market and explore new markets, as well as increase turnover and show
stable profit.
Skonto Plan Ltd closed
2016 with EUR 20.142 mln in turnover and a loss of EUR 1.382 mln. The company belongs
to GRIF 2 (90%) and Ilja
Solomatins (10%).
