Monday, 13.08.2018, 17:59
Wess Motors Toyota car dealer raises sales by 17% in H1
This year, Wess Motors Toyota
has sold 791 new Toyota automobiles, of which 28% or 225 autos were hybrid
vehicles. Meanwhile, used car sales rose 28% year-on-year, the car dealer said.
According to the company’s data, the most popular Toyota autos in the first six months of this year included Toyota Auris, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla
and Toyota Yaris.
The company’s representatives noted that Wess Motors Toyota currently commands 7.7% of the Latvian car
market.
In 2017, Wess Motors Toyota
sold 1,317 new Toyota vehicles, or
331 more than in 2016, with hybrid vehicles accounting for one third of last
year’s sales.
Wess, established in 1992, is one of the largest car-dealing groups in Latvia. According to the preliminary figures, Wess closed 2017 was a turnover of EUR 46.9 mln, up 17% from 2016.
