Wess Motors Toyota car dealer raises sales by 17% in H1

In the first half of 2018, Latvia’s Wess Motors Toyota car dealer raised sales by more than 17% against the same period a year ago, informs LETA referring to the Wess representatives.

This year, Wess Motors Toyota has sold 791 new Toyota automobiles, of which 28% or 225 autos were hybrid vehicles. Meanwhile, used car sales rose 28% year-on-year, the car dealer said.





According to the company’s data, the most popular Toyota autos in the first six months of this year included Toyota Auris, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Yaris.





The company’s representatives noted that Wess Motors Toyota currently commands 7.7% of the Latvian car market.





In 2017, Wess Motors Toyota sold 1,317 new Toyota vehicles, or 331 more than in 2016, with hybrid vehicles accounting for one third of last year’s sales.





Wess, established in 1992, is one of the largest car-dealing groups in Latvia. According to the preliminary figures, Wess closed 2017 was a turnover of EUR 46.9 mln, up 17% from 2016.