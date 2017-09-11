There is shortage of low-qualified workforce – Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija

Availability of workforce is a big problem for food producers, and there is a big shortage of low-qualified workforce, informs LETA referring to Toms Didrihsons, the board chairman of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija food producer.

He said that availability of workforce has always been a challenge, especially in such jobs as food technologist and engineer. Many food producers have adapted to the situation and have understood that they have to train their own employees.





"There is a problem and it is getting bigger because we see that people are leaving Latvia, also the qualified workforce. Due to demography, there are fewer potential students. In a short term, the shortage of low-qualified workforce is a bigger problem. This issue depends on the Saeima – rejecting low-qualified workforce from abroad, we are shooting our own leg," said Didrihsons, adding that Estonia is solving the workforce issue much quicker, and it leaves a negative impact on Latvia’s competitiveness.





Didrihsons said that Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvia this year invested EUR 1.2 mln in robotization that replaces almost 20 jobs. These were 20 vacancies and no people were fired due to the project. "These are large investments and they require time," he said.





As reported, consolidated sales of Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija last year reached EUR 81.1 mln, or by EUR 3.3 mln or 4.3% more than in 2016, while the company’s consolidated profit reached EUR 3.1 mln.



