Monday, 13.08.2018, 13:22
There is shortage of low-qualified workforce – Orkla Confectionery & Snacks Latvija
He said that availability of workforce has always been a challenge,
especially in such jobs as food technologist and engineer. Many food producers
have adapted to the situation and have understood that they have to train their
own employees.
"There is a problem and it is getting bigger because we see that
people are leaving Latvia, also the qualified workforce. Due to demography,
there are fewer potential students. In a short term, the shortage of
low-qualified workforce is a bigger problem. This issue depends on the Saeima –
rejecting low-qualified workforce from abroad, we are shooting our own
leg," said Didrihsons, adding that Estonia is solving the workforce issue
much quicker, and it leaves a negative impact on Latvia’s competitiveness.
Didrihsons said that Orkla
Confectionery & Snacks Latvia this year invested EUR 1.2 mln in
robotization that replaces almost 20 jobs. These were 20 vacancies and no
people were fired due to the project. "These are large investments and
they require time," he said.
As reported, consolidated sales of Orkla
Confectionery & Snacks Latvija last year reached EUR 81.1 mln, or by
EUR 3.3 mln or 4.3% more than in 2016, while the company’s consolidated profit
reached EUR 3.1 mln.
