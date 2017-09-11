Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Thursday, 09.08.2018, 11:17

Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in Morocco next year

BC, Vilnius, 09.08.2018.Print version
Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in the waters of Morocco after the European Union and the African countries finished fishing talks, informed LETA/BNS.

Lithuania's Ministry of Agriculture says the fishing agreement was reached in late July after the prior protocol expired on Jul. 14.


The amount of pelagic fish varieties, caught by Lithuanian ships in Morocco's territorial waters, make on average 30 % of the Baltic country's total annual fish catch.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 