Agriculture, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 09.08.2018, 11:17
Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in Morocco next year
BC, Vilnius, 09.08.2018.Print version
Lithuanian fisherman will be able to fish in the waters of Morocco after the European Union and the African countries finished fishing talks, informed LETA/BNS.
Lithuania's Ministry of Agriculture says the fishing
agreement was reached in late July after the prior protocol expired on Jul. 14.
The amount of pelagic fish varieties, caught by Lithuanian
ships in Morocco's territorial waters, make on average 30 % of the Baltic
country's total annual fish catch.
Other articles:
- 09.08.2018 Decision on LNG terminal due by end of year - Lithuanian energmin
- 09.08.2018 Attendance of Latvian-made films surges in H1 - National Film Center
- 09.08.2018 Estonian state forest management co sold 649 hectares of land for EUR 33 mln in H1
- 09.08.2018 Estonian Merko to build school in Vilnius for EUR 4 mln
- 08.08.2018 Оборот Kesko Senukai Latvia в 2017 году вырос на 13,8%
- 08.08.2018 Supply of apartments in Riga down 2% in July
- 08.08.2018 Klaipedos Smelte plans EUR 50 mln investment program
- 08.08.2018 Unemployment in Lithuania down to 8.2%
- 08.08.2018 57 new charging stations for electric cars to be installed in Lithuania
- 08.08.2018 Magnetic MRO mulling leaving Estonia