Latvia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 18:41
Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated
|Photo: rere.lv
The center’s representatives said that soon Galerija Azur will see considerable changes. After renovation, the
fourth K Senukai DIY retail store
will be opened in the center, and it will be the first new-concept store in the
Baltic states and will cover more than 20,000 square meters. The center will
continue cooperation with Rimi
retailer and other stores and service providers.
The shopping center will have two floors after renovation, and the second
floor with house K Senukai offices.
The renovated shopping center will be opened in the second half of 2019.
MD Galerija Azur was
registered in 2002 and its share capital is EUR 11,872. The company’s sole owner
is Lithuanian-registered KS Holding.
In 2017 MD Galerija Azur posted
EUR 2.832 mln in sales and earned EUR 674,628 in profit.
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air to launch Kaunas – Turku flights
- 07.08.2018 Tele2 to spend over EUR 600,000 on compensations to clients for mobile roaming disruptions
- 07.08.2018 Building materials producer Cemex raises 2017 sales in Latvia by 34.6%
- 07.08.2018 Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
- 07.08.2018 Cesu Alus brewery raises turnover 14.7% in 2017
- 07.08.2018 Number of flights handled by Latvian air traffic controller LGS up 9.1% in seven months
- 07.08.2018 Wizz Air будет летать из Каунаса в финский Турку
- 07.08.2018 Реконструкция телебашни на Закюсале обойдется в 40-50 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 В Латвии по-прежнему самая большая в ЕС доля контрабандных сигарет
- 07.08.2018 Оборот Cēsu alus вырос на 14,7% в 2017 году