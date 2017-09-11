Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga to be renovated

Galerija Azur shopping center in Riga will be renovated, therefore it will be closed until the second half of next year, informs LETA referring to the information published on the internet website of the shopping center.

Photo: rere.lv

The center’s representatives said that soon Galerija Azur will see considerable changes. After renovation, the fourth K Senukai DIY retail store will be opened in the center, and it will be the first new-concept store in the Baltic states and will cover more than 20,000 square meters. The center will continue cooperation with Rimi retailer and other stores and service providers.





The shopping center will have two floors after renovation, and the second floor with house K Senukai offices.





The renovated shopping center will be opened in the second half of 2019.





MD Galerija Azur was registered in 2002 and its share capital is EUR 11,872. The company’s sole owner is Lithuanian-registered KS Holding.





In 2017 MD Galerija Azur posted EUR 2.832 mln in sales and earned EUR 674,628 in profit.