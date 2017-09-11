Foodstuff, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 11:03
Forevers meatpacker's profit drops to EUR 1.019 mln in 2017
BC, Riga, 07.08.2018.Print version
Latvian meatpacking company Forevers closed 2017 with EUR 34.953 mln in turnover, up 10.3% against a year before, while its profit contracted 32% to EUR 1.019 mln, informs LETA.
The
company’s management said in a report that last fiscal year had been successful
for the company.
The
management noted that Forevers has
become the leader of the Latvian meatpacking industry with a plant in Riga and
logistics branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. After 22 years of operations, Forevers is now working on its strategy
for the next 15 years.
As
reported, in 2016, Forevers generated
EUR 31.686 mln in sales, up 5.2% from a year ago, while the company's profit
rose by 4.6% to EUR 1.5 mln.
Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's
share capital is EUR 1.3 mln. The company has a production facility in Riga and
branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked
meat and fresh meat.
Other articles:
- 07.08.2018 Индекс потребительских цен в Эстонии в июле за год вырос на 3,5%
- 07.08.2018 Жители Литвы экономят меньше всех в ЕС
- 07.08.2018 Прибыль Forevers в 2017 году уменьшилась до 1,019 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Оборот Ventamonjaks вырос на 26,6% в 2017 году
- 07.08.2018 Кабинет министров планирует выделить на участие Латвии в Expo 2020 в Дубае 4,3 млн. евро
- 07.08.2018 Банк Латвии предложит ограничить процентные платежи по небанковским кредитам до 0,12% в день
- 06.08.2018 Израиль хотел бы импортировать литовскую говядину и яйца
- 06.08.2018 Novalpina files application for squeeze-out of shareholders in course of merger
- 06.08.2018 Задержан еще один защитник русских школ