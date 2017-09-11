Forevers meatpacker's profit drops to EUR 1.019 mln in 2017

Latvian meatpacking company Forevers closed 2017 with EUR 34.953 mln in turnover, up 10.3% against a year before, while its profit contracted 32% to EUR 1.019 mln, informs LETA.

The company’s management said in a report that last fiscal year had been successful for the company.





The management noted that Forevers has become the leader of the Latvian meatpacking industry with a plant in Riga and logistics branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. After 22 years of operations, Forevers is now working on its strategy for the next 15 years.





As reported, in 2016, Forevers generated EUR 31.686 mln in sales, up 5.2% from a year ago, while the company's profit rose by 4.6% to EUR 1.5 mln.





Forevers was registered in Riga in 1996, the company's share capital is EUR 1.3 mln. The company has a production facility in Riga and branches in Jekabpils and Saldus. The company makes sausages, smoked meat and fresh meat.