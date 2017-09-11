Government to allocate EUR 4.3 mln for Latvia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai

The Cabinet of Ministers is prepared to allocate EUR 4.3 mln for Latvia's participation in the Expo 2020 Dubai, informed LETA.

The Cabinet will hear a report next from the Economy Ministry on progress regarding Latvia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.





It is expected that government ministers will approve Latvia's participation and will allocate the necessary funding.





The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the Economics Ministry to sign an agreement with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK) about organizing the country's exhibition at the world trade fair in Dubai.





It is planned that the government and the business representatives will co-finance the country's participation in the world trade fair.





Expo 2020 Dubai world trade fair will take place from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.





As reported, in 2012 the Latvian government approved the country's participation in Expo 2015 Milan but, as the costs of participation in the world trade fair increased, the ministers reversed their decision. High costs was also the reason for the government's decision not to participate in Expo 2017 Astana, and Latvia's pavilion at the world trade fair was organized by the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.