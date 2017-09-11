Forum, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 06.08.2018, 09:09
Government to allocate EUR 4.3 mln for Latvia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai
The Cabinet will hear a report next from the Economy
Ministry on progress regarding Latvia's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai.
It is expected that government ministers will approve
Latvia's participation and will allocate the necessary funding.
The Cabinet of Ministers also instructed the Economics
Ministry to sign an agreement with the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry
(LTRK) about organizing the country's exhibition at the world trade fair in
Dubai.
It is planned that the government and the business
representatives will co-finance the country's participation in the world trade
fair.
Expo 2020 Dubai world trade fair will take place from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021, in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
As reported, in 2012 the Latvian government approved the
country's participation in Expo 2015 Milan but, as the costs of participation
in the world trade fair increased, the ministers reversed their decision. High
costs was also the reason for the government's decision not to participate in
Expo 2017 Astana, and Latvia's pavilion at the world trade fair was organized
by the Latvian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
- 06.08.2018 East-West Transit increased turnover by 26.6% last year
- 06.08.2018 Latvia cleared to purchase Black Hawk helicopters from U.S.
- 06.08.2018 Turnover of Latvia’s Recipe Plus drug wholesaler up 2.6% in 2017
- 06.08.2018 EUR 6.7 mln worth of fines issued from speed cameras in Latvia so far this year
- 06.08.2018 Increase in number of local government employees accused of corrupt activities in Latvia since 2015
- 03.08.2018 Number of passengers carried by Tallink ferries on Riga-Stockholm route down 0.1% in July
- 03.08.2018 EC OKs earlier direct payments to Lithuanian farmers due to drought
- 03.08.2018 Poland's MCI cleared to take full control of Baltic e-retailer Pigu
- 03.08.2018 67% of business representatives in Latvia are worried about shortage of laborforce – survey
- 03.08.2018 Чмсло налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц в Латвии снизилось на 4,4%