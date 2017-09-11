Task force agrees that healthcare employees' wages will be growing 20% annually by 2021

A task force set up to analyze options for increasing healthcare employees' wages agreed at its final meeting today that salaries in healthcare would be growing 20 % annually by 2021, informed LETA.

Health Minister Anda Caksa told that healthcare employees' salaries would increase 30 % this year, but the next step would be to increase the salaries another 20 %. Although the task force has arrived at agreement and will submit its report to the government, the rest will be decided during the work on the budget, and it will require the government's support, added the minister.

She said that the task force's report could be handed in to the government at the end of September.





Commenting on opportunities to obtain EUR 70 mln in order to raise wages in the healthcare sector by 20%, Caksa reminded that the government had defined healthcare a priority. This year's increase in healthcare workers' wages was achieved after 1% from social contributions was allocated for the purpose, but it is clear that the government has to also consider other resources.

Previously Caksa said that EUR 70 mln was a "dire necessity" that she was negotiating with Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis and Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola . Sources of financing had not been agreed on yet.





Caksa said today that the task force had also discussed overtime work in the healthcare sector, and concluded that solving the problem of unpaid overtime work would require another EUR 19 mln - EUR 15 mln for hospitals and EUR 4 mln for the emergency medical service.