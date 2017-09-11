Budget, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Task force agrees that healthcare employees' wages will be growing 20% annually by 2021
Health Minister Anda
Caksa told that healthcare
employees' salaries would increase 30 % this year, but the next step would be
to increase the salaries another 20 %. Although the task force has arrived at
agreement and will submit its report to the government, the rest will be
decided during the work on the budget, and it will require the government's
support, added the minister.
She said that the task force's report could be handed in to
the government at the end of September.
Commenting on opportunities to obtain EUR 70 mln in order to
raise wages in the healthcare sector by 20%, Caksa reminded that the government
had defined healthcare a priority. This year's increase in healthcare workers'
wages was achieved after 1% from social contributions was allocated for the
purpose, but it is clear that the government has to also consider other
resources.
Previously Caksa said that EUR 70 mln was a "dire
necessity" that she was negotiating with Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis and Finance Minister Dana Reizniece-Ozola . Sources of
financing had not been agreed on yet.
Caksa said today that the task force had also discussed
overtime work in the healthcare sector, and concluded that solving the problem
of unpaid overtime work would require another EUR 19 mln - EUR 15 mln for
hospitals and EUR 4 mln for the emergency medical service.
