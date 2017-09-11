Latvia, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
Turnover of Telia Latvia telecommunications company down 3.4% in 2017
According to the company’s annual report, the services provided by its
data center earned Telia Latvija EUR
2.095 mln in revenue, Internet services brought in EUR 1.883 mln and data
communications services generated EUR 1.695 mln. Leased line services provided
EUR 1.381 mln and other revenues came to EUR 80,742. Also, EUR 77,599 were made
by providing voice services.
The company’s management said that last year Telia Latvia established new contacts with potential clients in
foreign countries, as well as continued working with other members of Telia Company, which is the owner of Telia Latvia, to develop regional and
global cloud computing services and reach out to international clients.
In 2017, Telia Latvia also
continued to provide electronic communications services, as well as expanded
cooperation with foreign clients.
In the future, Telia Latvia
plans to increasingly use outsourced infrastructure development services, take
part in international exhibitions, as well as expand its cloud computing
services in Latvia and abroad. Telia
Latvia intends to develop electronic communications services as one of the
company’s areas of business operations.
In 2015 Telia Latvia posted EUR
6.972 mln in turnover, and its loss reached EUR 1.085 mln.
Telia Latvia belongs
to Sweden's TeliaSonera Aktiebolag.
