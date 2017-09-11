Turnover of Telia Latvia telecommunications company down 3.4% in 2017

Telecommunications company Telia Latvia turned over EUR 7.213 mln in 2017, which was a 3.4% reduction against a year before, while its loss grew 6.3 times to EUR 6.87 mln, informs LETA.

According to the company’s annual report, the services provided by its data center earned Telia Latvija EUR 2.095 mln in revenue, Internet services brought in EUR 1.883 mln and data communications services generated EUR 1.695 mln. Leased line services provided EUR 1.381 mln and other revenues came to EUR 80,742. Also, EUR 77,599 were made by providing voice services.





The company’s management said that last year Telia Latvia established new contacts with potential clients in foreign countries, as well as continued working with other members of Telia Company, which is the owner of Telia Latvia, to develop regional and global cloud computing services and reach out to international clients.





In 2017, Telia Latvia also continued to provide electronic communications services, as well as expanded cooperation with foreign clients.





In the future, Telia Latvia plans to increasingly use outsourced infrastructure development services, take part in international exhibitions, as well as expand its cloud computing services in Latvia and abroad. Telia Latvia intends to develop electronic communications services as one of the company’s areas of business operations.





In 2015 Telia Latvia posted EUR 6.972 mln in turnover, and its loss reached EUR 1.085 mln.

Telia Latvia belongs to Sweden's TeliaSonera Aktiebolag.