Latvijas Maiznieks bakery closes 2017 with EUR 26.186 mln in turnover

Latvijas Maiznieks bakery closed 2017 year with EUR 26.186 mln in sales, which is by 4.6% more than a year ago, while the company’s profit declined 0.3% to EUR 469,296, informs LETA.

The company’s management said in its report that the company is constantly involved in research of new production technologies and development of new products.





In 2016 Latvijas Maiznieks generated EUR 25.033 mln in sales and earned EUR 470,790 in profit.





Founded in 1991, Latvijas Maiznieks has a share capital of EUR 895,629. The company’s largest shareholder is Estonian company Maral Invest.