Wednesday, 01.08.2018
Turnover of Skonto Prefab construction materials producer up 12.1% in 2017
The turnover of Skonto Group’s company Skonto Prefab, prefabricated concrete elements producer, in 2017 reached EUR 35 mln, up 12.1% from 2016, while the company’s profit increased 7.9% to EUR 3.651 mln, informs LETA.
The company’s management said in its report that the total exports last
year declined by 1% to EUR 30.4 mln or 87% of turnover. Sales in Latvia last
year increased 8.3 times to EUR 4.6 mln.
In 2017 the company manufactures 27,400 cubic meters of concrete
elements, which is by 11.4% more than in 2016.
Last year the company invested EUR 1.4 mln in equipment and software.
In 2016 Skonto Prefab posted
EUR 31.229 mln in sales and earned EUR 3.384 mln in profit.
Skonto Prefab belongs
to ABMR (71.87%) that is indirectly owned by Guntis Ravis, and Grif 17 (28.13%) that also belongs to
Ravis.
