Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 15:30
Estonians send mail on 11.1 mln occasions in 2017
The total revenue of postal services was 126 mln euros, of
which nearly 60%, or 74 mln euros, came from express service, the volumes of
which have grown nearly 30% on year, it can be seen from the annual report of
the field by the Competition Authority.
Both domestically and internationally the biggest service
provider in the field in Estonia is DPD, the company said. CEO Rainer Rohtla said that the company
expects the online store parcel market to grow also in the future.
The volume of domestic mail totaled 7 mln last year and mail
sent to Estonia 2.7 mln, which means that growth totaled respectively 4% and 40
%.
DPD Eesti provides
services to private and business customers with nearly 240 couriers and 220
vehicles. DPD has 120 Pickup points in Estonia, 42 of which are terminals,
eight parcel robots and the rest Pickup parcel stores.
