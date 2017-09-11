Estonians send mail on 11.1 mln occasions in 2017

Estonians sent mail on 11.1 mln occasions last year, which is 16 % more than in 2016, and the biggest increase, 53%, was registered in international post being sent out of Estonia, reported LETA/BNS.

The total revenue of postal services was 126 mln euros, of which nearly 60%, or 74 mln euros, came from express service, the volumes of which have grown nearly 30% on year, it can be seen from the annual report of the field by the Competition Authority.





Both domestically and internationally the biggest service provider in the field in Estonia is DPD, the company said. CEO Rainer Rohtla said that the company expects the online store parcel market to grow also in the future.





The volume of domestic mail totaled 7 mln last year and mail sent to Estonia 2.7 mln, which means that growth totaled respectively 4% and 40 %.





DPD Eesti provides services to private and business customers with nearly 240 couriers and 220 vehicles. DPD has 120 Pickup points in Estonia, 42 of which are terminals, eight parcel robots and the rest Pickup parcel stores.