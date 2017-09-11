Agriculture, Alcohol, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 10:55
Vine growers want Lithuania added to list of wine-making countries
The Lithuanian Association of Vine Growers has around 50 members, and another 100 people grow grapes, but have not joined the organization.
Local vine growers are working to improve grape varieties in an effort to have Lithuania added to the list of wine-making countries.
Steponas Puipa, who grows 54 varieties of grapevines, says that good quality grapes can be grown in Lithuania.
"We have new vine varieties that are suitable for growing in Lithuania," he said.
Lithuanian-grown grapes are eaten fresh and used to make juice and wine.
However, Jolanta Smiciene, a wine expert, is cautious about the prospects for wine-making in Lithuania.
"Lithuanian soil is too fertile. Our weather conditions are similar to those in Germany, Austria and Northern France, but the soil isn't," Smiciene said.
"Vine growers' experience is very important, too. It'll take a century or so for Lithuanians," she added.
- 31.07.2018 Оборот ИТ-предприятия Mikrotiks в 2017 году вырос на 12,7%
- 31.07.2018 Оборот Balticovo в 2017году вырос на 17,3%
- 31.07.2018 В Латвии стремительно увеличилась реализация мороженого
- 31.07.2018 Turnover of Balticovo egg producer grows 17.3% in 2017
- 31.07.2018 Lithuania's Cyber Security Center recommends against using Yandex.Taxi app
- 30.07.2018 В первой четверти 2018 года объемы латвийского экспорта ИКТ увеличились на 23%
- 30.07.2018 В Эстонии резко выросли объемы продаж 98-го бензина
- 30.07.2018 ВВП Литвы во втором квартале вырос на 3,7%
- 30.07.2018 Experts say no risk of toxic algae in Lithuania after Poland closes Baltic Sea beaches
- 30.07.2018 Planes flew mainly from Vilnius to Riga in Lithuania in 1H