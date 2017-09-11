Vine growers want Lithuania added to list of wine-making countries

Lithuanian vine growers say they are having the best summer for grape growing in the past 35 years, according to LNK TV News information reported LETA/BNS.

The Lithuanian Association of Vine Growers has around 50 members, and another 100 people grow grapes, but have not joined the organization.





Local vine growers are working to improve grape varieties in an effort to have Lithuania added to the list of wine-making countries.





Steponas Puipa, who grows 54 varieties of grapevines, says that good quality grapes can be grown in Lithuania.





"We have new vine varieties that are suitable for growing in Lithuania," he said.





Lithuanian-grown grapes are eaten fresh and used to make juice and wine.





However, Jolanta Smiciene, a wine expert, is cautious about the prospects for wine-making in Lithuania.





"Lithuanian soil is too fertile. Our weather conditions are similar to those in Germany, Austria and Northern France, but the soil isn't," Smiciene said.





"Vine growers' experience is very important, too. It'll take a century or so for Lithuanians," she added.