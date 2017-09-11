Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.07.2018, 10:03
Fierce competition in retail-trade sector in Latvia
''There is fierce competition in the retail-trade sector,
with each market player thinking of ways to attract more clients. We are also
all encountering a workforce deficit, as well as a fall in the population of
rural areas,'' she said.
She added that a new player will soon be entering the
Latvian market - German supermarket chain Lidl, which will impact retail trade
in such cities as Tukums, Liepaja and Jurmala.
Priedite said that Top! specializes in shops in smaller towns
and villages, as well as in residential areas in larger cities, and added that
32% of its grocery stores are located in Kurzeme Province, compared to 23% in
Vidzeme, 16% in Riga and the surrounding areas, 15% in Latgale and 14% in
Zemgale.
At the moment, Top! operates 272 supermarkets throughout the
country.
Priedite said that Top! opened a total of 44 new
supermarkets in Latvia last year, as well as expanded its chain of stores in
Latgale, including five in Daugavpils, which allowed the company to see a 25.5%
increase in turnover when compared to the previous year.
At the moment, Top! is the largest Latvian owned store
chain, as well as the third largest retail store chain in Latvia.
Priedite said that the company plans to develop its
logistics and warehouse network this year, as well as the opening of new stores
and renovation of older ones with the aim of strengthening its position on the
Latvian market.
As reported, Top! operated with EUR 304 mln in turnover last
year, which was 25% more than the previous year.
- 30.07.2018 airBaltic Shows Record Revenue in H1 2018
- 30.07.2018 66.2% of babies born in Latvia last year were healthy
- 30.07.2018 Liepaja Airport has handled over 5,000 passengers in 2018
- 30.07.2018 Smits/Samoilovs win gold at U-22 European Beach Volleyball Championship in Jurmala
- 30.07.2018 Lithuania to buy new US Javelin antitank missiles
- 30.07.2018 16 bids submitted in tender to create security Latvia`s oil reserve
- 30.07.2018 Arti Hilpus to become Estonia's next ambassador to Latvia
- 27.07.2018 Revival of lending remains slow
- 27.07.2018 Sales of Mogotel hotel operator last year rose by 8.5%