H1 profit of Apranga clothing retailer down 50%

One of the largest clothing retailers in the Baltic states, Apranga Group, posted EUR 2.144 mln in consolidated net profits for the first half of this year, down 49.8% from EUR 4.272 mln a year ago, the company reported to the Vilnius Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

The group's consolidated turnover was up 3.1% to EUR to 83.237 mln.





The main company's revenue was off 1.4% to EUR 31.78 mln and net profit was down 1.5% to EUR 8.377 mln.





The clothing retailer's turnover in Latvia rose 1.6% against the first half of last year to EUR 23.9 mln in the first six months of 2018. In Lithuania, the company's turnover grew 0.8% to EUR 55.8 mln and in Estonia turnover was up 6.5% to EUR 18.5 mln.





At the end of the first half of 2018, Apranga operated 110 stores in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia. Over the past year, Apranga opened five stores in Lithuania and closed three in Latvia and one in Estonia.





Apranga is part of MG Baltic business group.





Apranga shares are quoted on the Vilnius Stock Exchange Main List.