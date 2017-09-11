Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
H1 profit of Apranga clothing retailer down 50%
The group's consolidated turnover was up 3.1% to EUR to 83.237 mln.
The main company's revenue was off 1.4% to EUR 31.78 mln and net profit
was down 1.5% to EUR 8.377 mln.
The clothing retailer's turnover in Latvia rose 1.6% against the first
half of last year to EUR 23.9 mln in the first six months of 2018. In
Lithuania, the company's turnover grew 0.8% to EUR 55.8 mln and in Estonia
turnover was up 6.5% to EUR 18.5 mln.
At the end of the first half of 2018, Apranga
operated 110 stores in Lithuania, 44 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia. Over the past
year, Apranga opened five stores in
Lithuania and closed three in Latvia and one in Estonia.
Apranga is part
of MG Baltic business group.
Apranga shares
are quoted on the Vilnius Stock Exchange Main List.
