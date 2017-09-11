Sales of Kurzemes CMAS veterinary company up 12.6% in H1

Latvian veterinary company Kurzemes CMAS in the first six months of this year posted EUR 510,385 in sales, which was by 12.6% higher than in the first six moths of 2017, informs LETA.

The company's loss after taxes was EUR 61,630 in contrast to a profit a year ago.





In the reporting period, the company received subsidies from the state and EU in the amount of EUR 4,272. Subsidies were paid for preservation of breed animals and direct area payments.

The company's revenue from agricultural operations were EUR 456,379, up 12.8% from the first six months of this year.





As reported, Nasdaq Riga decided on July 26 to approve the application of Kurzemes CMAS and to delist its 876,000 bearer shares from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of Kurzemes CMAS is set to July 31, 2018.





Shareholders of Kurzemes CMAS on April 30, 2018, made a decision to delist the company's shares from the regulated market. The mandatory buyout offer was made that concluded on July 3.





In 2017 Kurzemes CMAS generated EUR 891,912 in audited turnover, down 2.9% from 2016, and sustained loss worth EUR 38,149 in contrast to a profit a year ago.

