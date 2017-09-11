Agriculture, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Sales of Kurzemes CMAS veterinary company up 12.6% in H1
The company's loss after taxes was EUR 61,630 in contrast to a profit a
year ago.
In the reporting period, the company received subsidies from the state
and EU in the amount of EUR 4,272. Subsidies were paid for preservation of
breed animals and direct area payments.
The company's revenue from agricultural operations were EUR 456,379, up
12.8% from the first six months of this year.
As reported, Nasdaq Riga
decided on July 26 to approve the application of Kurzemes CMAS and to delist its 876,000 bearer shares from the
Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of Kurzemes CMAS is set to July 31, 2018.
Shareholders of Kurzemes CMAS
on April 30, 2018, made a decision to delist the company's shares from the regulated
market. The mandatory buyout offer was made that concluded on July 3.
In 2017 Kurzemes CMAS generated
EUR 891,912 in audited turnover, down 2.9% from 2016, and sustained loss worth
EUR 38,149 in contrast to a profit a year ago.
The company's shares are quoted on the Secondary List of the Nasdaq Riga stock exchange.
