Europe's growing paper market ups Lithuania's Roquette Amilina's profit
The company's consolidated turnover grew 10.2% to 168.444 mln, according
to Roquette Amilina's 2017 report
submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Register.
"European economy grew at the fastest rate over the past decade in
2017, leading to the expansion of the starch and carbohydrates market. Fast
growth of Europe's paper market led to a huge increase in starch demand. The
starch market was not oversupplied and there were supply restrictions in the
middle of the year, which determined our profit margin," the company
stated in its annual report.
This year, Roquette Amilina
plans to expand its processing and sales volumes and reach a turnover of 170 mln
euros.
France's Roquette Freres owns
66.31% of Roquette Amilina, Grudaine, a company controlled by Danas
Tvarijonavicius, has 29.49%, and Tvarijonavicius himself owns 3.83%.
