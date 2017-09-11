Europe's growing paper market ups Lithuania's Roquette Amilina's profit

Lithuania's wheat starch and gluten producer Roquette Amilina posted 16.351 mln euros in consolidated net profits, up 29.5% from 12.627 mln euros in 2016.

Photo: roquetteamilina.com

The company's consolidated turnover grew 10.2% to 168.444 mln, according to Roquette Amilina's 2017 report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Register.





"European economy grew at the fastest rate over the past decade in 2017, leading to the expansion of the starch and carbohydrates market. Fast growth of Europe's paper market led to a huge increase in starch demand. The starch market was not oversupplied and there were supply restrictions in the middle of the year, which determined our profit margin," the company stated in its annual report.





This year, Roquette Amilina plans to expand its processing and sales volumes and reach a turnover of 170 mln euros.





France's Roquette Freres owns 66.31% of Roquette Amilina, Grudaine, a company controlled by Danas Tvarijonavicius, has 29.49%, and Tvarijonavicius himself owns 3.83%.