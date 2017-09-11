Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba looking for Akropolis' buyers – sources
|Photo: akropolis.eu
The fact
that the sale of the Akropolis' is
"constantly" considered was also confirmed by Vilniaus Prekyba representatives.
"We
constantly hold negotiations. And several of them are ongoing regarding various
issues. We are of a position that information has to be published about reached
deals. We don’t have such agreements as yet," Dominykas Mertinas, head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group, said.
Sources say
that only the shopping malls in Klaipeda in Siauliai might be sold as the
Vilnius-based Akropolis generates
good return and might stay unsold.
According
to information available to the Verslo
Zinios daily, the Klaipeda and Siauliai malls' value might exceed 200 mln
euros, and the Vilnius mall might cost 100–200 mln euros.
In 2016, Vilniaus Prekyba handed the three
shopping malls over from one of its company to another for 400 mln euros. The
joint turnover of the Akropolis'
tenants stood at 568.3 mln euros last year, up 4.6% from 2016, and 33.1 mln
people visited the shopping malls last year.
Vilniaus Prekyba also plans to build an Akropolis in Riga next year, with the project valued at 200 mln
euros. Another one is planned in Kiev later. A second Akropolis should be built in Vilnius in 2021.
