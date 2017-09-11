Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba looking for Akropolis' buyers – sources

Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba, operating the Akropolis shopping malls in Vilnius, Klaipeda and Siauliai, is reportedly looking for their buyers. But not all three malls might necessarily be sold in one transaction, sources have told the Verslo Zinios business daily, informs LETA/BNS/Verslo Zinios.

Photo: akropolis.eu

The fact that the sale of the Akropolis' is "constantly" considered was also confirmed by Vilniaus Prekyba representatives.





"We constantly hold negotiations. And several of them are ongoing regarding various issues. We are of a position that information has to be published about reached deals. We don’t have such agreements as yet," Dominykas Mertinas, head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group, said.





Sources say that only the shopping malls in Klaipeda in Siauliai might be sold as the Vilnius-based Akropolis generates good return and might stay unsold.





According to information available to the Verslo Zinios daily, the Klaipeda and Siauliai malls' value might exceed 200 mln euros, and the Vilnius mall might cost 100–200 mln euros.





In 2016, Vilniaus Prekyba handed the three shopping malls over from one of its company to another for 400 mln euros. The joint turnover of the Akropolis' tenants stood at 568.3 mln euros last year, up 4.6% from 2016, and 33.1 mln people visited the shopping malls last year.





Vilniaus Prekyba also plans to build an Akropolis in Riga next year, with the project valued at 200 mln euros. Another one is planned in Kiev later. A second Akropolis should be built in Vilnius in 2021.