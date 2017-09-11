Foodstuff, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 11:48
Staburadzes Konditoreja food company sees turnover drop 1.3% in 2017
BC, Riga, 26.07.2018.Print version
Staburadzes Konditoreja confectionery and flour product maker turned over EUR 14.808 mln in 2017, down 1.3% from a year before, while its profit contracted 2.6 times to EUR 329,055, informs LETA.
According to the company’s annual report, revenues from selling products
and materials totaled EUR 14.789 mln and revenues from services came to EUR
19,037.
In 2017, Staburadzes Konditoreja
continued to invest in equipment and the maintenance and upgrades of
technological processes.
In the future, the food company intends to strengthen its Staburadze and Pedro brands by boosting production efficiency and product quality.
Staburadze
Konditoreja, established in 1999, posted EUR 860,000 in 2016
profit on a turnover of EUR 15.007 mln.
Staburadzes
Konditoreja belongs to Norway’s Orkla ASA.
Other articles:
- 26.07.2018 Konekesko Latvija machinery distributor raises turnover 27.8% in 2017
- 26.07.2018 H1 sales of Olympic Entertainment Group grow 2.2%
- 26.07.2018 Local governments' budget revenues grow 4.2% in H1; expenditures up 8.4%
- 26.07.2018 Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba gets permission to buy Estonia's Bauhof
- 26.07.2018 Совет по конкуренции: уменьшение гарантийного фонда не причина для повышения цен полисов ОСАГО
- 26.07.2018 Оборот Staburadzes konditoreja уменьшился на 1,3%
- 25.07.2018 "Ночь технического осмотра" в этом году пройдет в Даугавпилсе, Лиепае, Риге и Елгаве
- 25.07.2018 Food Union достиг крупнейших объемов продажи мороженого зa пять лет
- 25.07.2018 В Риге открылся Торговый дом Азербайджана
- 25.07.2018 В Латвии появилась Ассоциация финансовой отрасли