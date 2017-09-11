Staburadzes Konditoreja food company sees turnover drop 1.3% in 2017

Staburadzes Konditoreja confectionery and flour product maker turned over EUR 14.808 mln in 2017, down 1.3% from a year before, while its profit contracted 2.6 times to EUR 329,055, informs LETA.

According to the company’s annual report, revenues from selling products and materials totaled EUR 14.789 mln and revenues from services came to EUR 19,037.





In 2017, Staburadzes Konditoreja continued to invest in equipment and the maintenance and upgrades of technological processes.





In the future, the food company intends to strengthen its Staburadze and Pedro brands by boosting production efficiency and product quality.





Staburadze Konditoreja, established in 1999, posted EUR 860,000 in 2016 profit on a turnover of EUR 15.007 mln.





Staburadzes Konditoreja belongs to Norway’s Orkla ASA.