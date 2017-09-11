Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 11:48
H1 sales of Olympic Entertainment Group grow 2.2%
As on June 30, the total assets of the company totaled 183.2 mln euros,
which is 22.1% or 33.1 mln euros more than in the same period last year, the
company told the stock exchange.
Current assets amounted to 77.5 mln euros, or 42.3% of total assets, and
non-current assets totaled 105.7 mln euros, or 57.7% of total assets.
Liabilities amounted to 23 mln euros and equity to 160.2 mln euros.
At the end of the period the group employed 3,031 people, which is 28
less than at the end of June 2017.
Total sales of the Estonian segment before gaming taxes increased by 5.7%
on year to 28.3 mln euros and operating profit by 9.3% to 2.7 mln euros. At the
end of June there were 24 Olympic
casinos operating in Estonia with 988 slot machines, 37 electronic roulette
terminals, 24 gaming tables and 24 poker tournament tables. Estonian operations
employed 723 people at the end of the period.
Sales of the Latvian segment before gaming taxes increased by 0.5% to
33.4 mln euros, while operating profit fell 12.6% to 10.1 mln euros. Sales of
the Lithuanian segment grew 9.8% on year to 12.4 mln euros, while operating
profit declined 10.6% to 800,000 euros.
Sales of Olympic's Slovakian
segment decreased 5.2% on year to 8.3 mln euros, but the operating profit
climbed 23.6% to 300,000 euros. The Italian segment's sales before gaming taxes
grew by 4.9% to 16.4 mln euros and operating profit by 53.5% to 900,000 euros.
Sales of the Maltese segment totaled 7.9 mln euros and operating profit 400,000
euros, which is respectively 25.8% and 1.4 mln euros more than in the same
period in 2017.
