H1 sales of Olympic Entertainment Group grow 2.2%

Sales of the listed Estonian gaming group Olympic Entertainment Group grew 2.2% on year in the first six months of 2018 to 106.6 mln euros, while operating profit increased 3% to 15.2 mln euros and net profit 16.7% to 14.7 mln euros, informs LETA/BNS.

As on June 30, the total assets of the company totaled 183.2 mln euros, which is 22.1% or 33.1 mln euros more than in the same period last year, the company told the stock exchange.





Current assets amounted to 77.5 mln euros, or 42.3% of total assets, and non-current assets totaled 105.7 mln euros, or 57.7% of total assets. Liabilities amounted to 23 mln euros and equity to 160.2 mln euros.





At the end of the period the group employed 3,031 people, which is 28 less than at the end of June 2017.





Total sales of the Estonian segment before gaming taxes increased by 5.7% on year to 28.3 mln euros and operating profit by 9.3% to 2.7 mln euros. At the end of June there were 24 Olympic casinos operating in Estonia with 988 slot machines, 37 electronic roulette terminals, 24 gaming tables and 24 poker tournament tables. Estonian operations employed 723 people at the end of the period.





Sales of the Latvian segment before gaming taxes increased by 0.5% to 33.4 mln euros, while operating profit fell 12.6% to 10.1 mln euros. Sales of the Lithuanian segment grew 9.8% on year to 12.4 mln euros, while operating profit declined 10.6% to 800,000 euros.





Sales of Olympic's Slovakian segment decreased 5.2% on year to 8.3 mln euros, but the operating profit climbed 23.6% to 300,000 euros. The Italian segment's sales before gaming taxes grew by 4.9% to 16.4 mln euros and operating profit by 53.5% to 900,000 euros. Sales of the Maltese segment totaled 7.9 mln euros and operating profit 400,000 euros, which is respectively 25.8% and 1.4 mln euros more than in the same period in 2017.