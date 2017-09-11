Estonia, Foodstuff, Investments, Markets and Companies
Subsidiary of PRFoods applying for rights to build offshore fish farming complex
Saaremere Kala AS, a subsidiary of the listed Estonian producer and seller of fish products AS PRFoods, submitted to the Technical Regulatory Authority an application for building rights for the establishment of offshore fish farming complex in the Estonian coastal waters in the northern part of Tagalahe bay situated on the north coast of the island of Saaremaa, informs LETA/BNS.
With the building right, the permit is applied for a rainbow trout
farming complex in offshore cages with an estimated annual production, that is
growth of 2,050 tons. The company is applying for building rights for 50 years,
PRFoods told the stock exchange.
The company on July 11 announced that it has submitted to the Technical
Regulatory Authority an application for a building right for the establishment
of an offshore fish farming complex into the sea off the coast of Hiiumaa, to
the potential areas of aquaculture located on both sides of the Tahkuna
peninsula, where the company also wished to annually produce up to 2,050 tons
of rainbow trout.
