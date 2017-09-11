Quality of water supplied by Tallinna Vesi continues to be high

Compliance of the quality of water supplied by AS Tallinna Vesi at customers' tap remained unchanged from a year ago at 99.93% in the first half of 2018, the listed water services company AS Tallinna Vesi told the stock exchange Friday.

In the second quarter, water samples taken from customers' taps were 100% compliant with all requirements.





"The quality of drinking water remained excellent in the second quarter of 2018. Water samples taken from customers' taps were 100 % compliant with all requirements. The professionalism of specialists managing the treatment process at Ulemiste Water Treatment Plant, as well as renewal and maintenance of water network, are instrumental in supplying high quality water to our customers. We are also pleased to see that the average water disruption time to individual properties remained at a good level, being three hours and 17 minutes in the second quarter of 2018," Eliis Vennik, spokesperson for the company, said.





She said that Tallinna Vesi continues to make targeted capital investments to ensure the continued reliability of the infrastructure.





"The level of leakages in the water networks continues to be low. At 13.00%, water losses showed a slight increase in the second quarter of 2018 compared to 12.94% for the same period of the previous year. This is still an excellent result," Vennik said.





Issues with the sewerage network have been reduced, and the number of sewer blockages dropped by 25% from 393 in the first six months of 2017 to 295 in January-June 2018.