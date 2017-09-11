Ecology, Estonia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 15:58
Quality of water supplied by Tallinna Vesi continues to be high
In the second quarter, water samples taken from customers'
taps were 100% compliant with all requirements.
"The quality of drinking water remained excellent in
the second quarter of 2018. Water samples taken from customers' taps were 100 %
compliant with all requirements. The professionalism of specialists managing
the treatment process at Ulemiste Water
Treatment Plant, as well as renewal and maintenance of water network, are
instrumental in supplying high quality water to our customers. We are also
pleased to see that the average water disruption time to individual properties
remained at a good level, being three hours and 17 minutes in the second
quarter of 2018," Eliis Vennik,
spokesperson for the company, said.
She said that Tallinna
Vesi continues to make targeted capital investments to ensure the continued
reliability of the infrastructure.
"The level of leakages in the water networks continues
to be low. At 13.00%, water losses showed a slight increase in the second
quarter of 2018 compared to 12.94% for the same period of the previous year.
This is still an excellent result," Vennik said.
Issues with the sewerage network have been reduced, and the
number of sewer blockages dropped by 25% from 393 in the first six months of
2017 to 295 in January-June 2018.
- 20.07.2018 Moderate increase in the construction price index continued in Estonia
- 20.07.2018 Трудные времена балтийских мясокомбинатов
- 20.07.2018 Исследование: в Эстонии 2/3 молодых людей откладывают деньги на будущее
- 20.07.2018 Continental приступает к строительству завода в Каунасской СЭЗ
- 20.07.2018 Эстонская ученическая фирма удостоена приза на европейских соревнованиях
- 20.07.2018 Индекс цен производителя промпродукции в Эстонии в июне за месяц вырос на 0,1%
- 20.07.2018 Rimi Latvia заменит магазины Supernetto на Rimi Mini
- 20.07.2018 Tele2 увеличил оборот на 9% в Латвии
- 20.07.2018 Торговля в латвийском приграничье нанесла Эстонии налоговый ущерб в 20 млн. евро
- 20.07.2018 Пожертвования латвийским партиям в этом году превысили миллион евро