Rimi Latvia retailer to transform its Supernetto discount stores into Rimi Mini groceries

Rimi Latvia retail company is phasing out its Supernetto discount stores, replacing them with Rimi Mini groceries, the company’s CEO Valdis Turlais told LETA.

“Already in July we will start implementing a program as a result of which the stores of Supernetto brand will disappear in Latvia over the next year as they will be gradually transformed into Rimi Mini stores,” said Turlais.





The head of Rimi Latvia said that several Supernetto stores have already been transformed into Rimi Mini groceries. “During the past three or four years we have slowly transformed around ten [Supernetto stores] in Ventspils, Sigulda, Daugavpils and Riga. Many people just haven’t noticed because we carry out various overhauls in our chain on a regular basis,” Turlais said.





In Turlais’ words, the Rimi Mini brand will combine the best qualities of Rimi and Supernetto stores. “We are taking the best from Rimi Mini and the best from Supernetto and creating a new format. In the new Rimi Mini stores, for instance, we have kept the 600 most popular goods of Supernetto stores for the same price at which they were sold at Supernetto stores. From Rimi, we are adding a small bakery and significantly expanding the range of fruits and vegetables,” said Turlais.





Representatives of Rimi Latvia informed that all 38 Supernetto stores across Latvia would be transformed into Rimi Mini by the end of 2019. As a result, the Rimi Latvia retail chain will be operating stores of for formats: Rimi Hyper, Rimi Super, Rimi Express and Rimi Mini.

At present, the Rimi Latvia chain includes 32 Rimi Hyper, 29 Rimi Super, 19 Rimi Mini, 38 Supernetto and five Rimi Express stores. The Rimi and Supernetto stores are operating in 27 cities and towns of Latvia.





Rimi Latvia retail chain last year generated EUR 870.429 mln in turnover, up 4.8% from 2016, and increased its profit 27.3% to EUR 40.847 mln, according to Firmas.lv business information website.





Founded in 1992, Rimi Latvia is fully owned by Rimi Baltic, a member of the Swedish retail group ICA.