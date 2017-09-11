Latvia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 20.07.2018, 10:59
Rimi Latvia retailer to transform its Supernetto discount stores into Rimi Mini groceries
“Already in July we will start implementing a program as a
result of which the stores of Supernetto brand will disappear in Latvia over
the next year as they will be gradually transformed into Rimi Mini stores,”
said Turlais.
The head of Rimi
Latvia said that several Supernetto stores have already been transformed
into Rimi Mini groceries. “During the past three or four years we have slowly
transformed around ten [Supernetto stores] in Ventspils, Sigulda, Daugavpils
and Riga. Many people just haven’t noticed because we carry out various
overhauls in our chain on a regular basis,” Turlais said.
In Turlais’ words, the Rimi Mini brand will combine the best
qualities of Rimi and Supernetto stores. “We are taking the best from Rimi Mini
and the best from Supernetto and creating a new format. In the new Rimi Mini
stores, for instance, we have kept the 600 most popular goods of Supernetto
stores for the same price at which they were sold at Supernetto stores. From
Rimi, we are adding a small bakery and significantly expanding the range of
fruits and vegetables,” said Turlais.
Representatives of Rimi Latvia informed that all 38
Supernetto stores across Latvia would be transformed into Rimi Mini by the end
of 2019. As a result, the Rimi Latvia retail chain will be operating stores of
for formats: Rimi Hyper, Rimi Super, Rimi Express and Rimi Mini.
At present, the Rimi
Latvia chain includes 32 Rimi Hyper, 29 Rimi Super, 19 Rimi Mini, 38
Supernetto and five Rimi Express stores. The Rimi and Supernetto stores are
operating in 27 cities and towns of Latvia.
Rimi Latvia retail
chain last year generated EUR 870.429 mln in turnover, up 4.8% from 2016, and
increased its profit 27.3% to EUR 40.847 mln, according to Firmas.lv business
information website.
Founded in 1992, Rimi
Latvia is fully owned by Rimi Baltic, a member of the Swedish retail group
ICA.
