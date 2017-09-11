Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022

The government today postponed reviewing a bill, which stipulates that, starting 2022, electronic ID cards will be mandatory for all residents ages 15 and older, informed LETA.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided it would have to see the Justice Ministry's report on compulsory electronic ID cards first, and only then review the legislation, which could happen in two weeks from now.





The Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry's bill amending the Personal Identification Documents Law is based on the European Parliament and Council's regulation on electronic identification and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market. It stipulates that all European Union member countries must ensure cross-border use of electronic identification means issued by a EU member as of September 1, 2018.





Therefore the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry's bill stipulates that electronic ID cards will become mandatory for all citizens and non-citizens of Latvia ages 15 and older. Passport, on the other hand, will be optional, although it will remain a valid travel document when the passport holder travels to a country where the electronic ID card is not a valid identification and travel document. The electronic ID card will become the mandatory identification document in Latvia as of January 1, 2023, the bill suggests.





Electronic ID card holders will have guaranteed access to not only official electronic services of Latvia, but also the opportunity to receive other EU countries' electronic services.