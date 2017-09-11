Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Society
Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
The Cabinet of Ministers decided it would have to see the
Justice Ministry's report on compulsory electronic ID cards first, and only
then review the legislation, which could happen in two weeks from now.
The Environmental Protection and Regional Development
Ministry's bill amending the Personal Identification Documents Law is based on
the European Parliament and Council's regulation on electronic identification
and trust services for electronic transactions in the internal market. It
stipulates that all European Union member countries must ensure cross-border
use of electronic identification means issued by a EU member as of September 1,
2018.
Therefore the Environmental Protection and Regional
Development Ministry's bill stipulates that electronic ID cards will become
mandatory for all citizens and non-citizens of Latvia ages 15 and older.
Passport, on the other hand, will be optional, although it will remain a valid
travel document when the passport holder travels to a country where the
electronic ID card is not a valid identification and travel document. The
electronic ID card will become the mandatory identification document in Latvia
as of January 1, 2023, the bill suggests.
Electronic ID card holders will have guaranteed access to
not only official electronic services of Latvia, but also the opportunity to
receive other EU countries' electronic services.
