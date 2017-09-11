Ecology, Insurance, Market Review, Markets and Companies, Retail
Free plastic bags will be no longer available at stores starting 2019
The amendments stipulate that stores may not provide plastic
bags to customers free of charge from January 1, 2019. The ban concerns not
only plastic shopping bags, but all kinds of plastic bags, except bags less
than 15 microns in thickness that are used for hygienic purposes or to avoid
wasting food, which will still be available to customers for free.
The bill does not say how much packers will be permitted to
charge for plastic bags.
According to the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry, which drew up the amendments, a total of 1.73 mln tons of plastic bags that weigh less than 0.003 kilograms were distributed or sold at stores in 2017, and 1.97 mln tons of bags that weigh more than 0.003 kilograms, according to the State Environmental Service's data.
A study that Geo
Consultants carried out for the ministry concluded that the availability of disposable
plastic bags at stores should be limited, and such bags should only be provided
if requested by customers.
