Construction, Estonia, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:47
Merko selling hotel in Vilnius for EUR 8.7 mln
UAB Merko bustas, part of the
AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Hekon, subsidiary of Orbis S.A., signed a sale-purchase
agreement on the sale of Ibis hotel developed by Merko bustas at 18 Rinktines Street in Vilnius, together with
parking places and part of the land plot. The sale price of the hotel is 8.7 mln
euros plus value added tax, Merko
told the stock exchange.
AS Merko Ehitus group
consists of Estonian construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenor AS construction company in Norway and the real estate
development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the
end of 2017, the group employed 755 people and the company's 2017 revenue was
317.6 mln euros with a profit of 6.1 mln euros.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid calls GIPL pipe tender
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Google Street View cars to be back on Estonian roads
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Литовские железнодорожники получат "железный глаз"
- 18.07.2018 Погранохрана продолжает конфискацию антирадаров на границе с Россией