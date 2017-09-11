Merko selling hotel in Vilnius for EUR 8.7 mln

UAB Merko bustas, a company of the listed Estonian construction group AS Merko Ehitus, is selling a hotel in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius for 8.7 million euros, informs LETA/BNS.

UAB Merko bustas, part of the AS Merko Ehitus group, and UAB Hekon, subsidiary of Orbis S.A., signed a sale-purchase agreement on the sale of Ibis hotel developed by Merko bustas at 18 Rinktines Street in Vilnius, together with parking places and part of the land plot. The sale price of the hotel is 8.7 mln euros plus value added tax, Merko told the stock exchange.





AS Merko Ehitus group consists of Estonian construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market, Peritus Entreprenor AS construction company in Norway and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2017, the group employed 755 people and the company's 2017 revenue was 317.6 mln euros with a profit of 6.1 mln euros.