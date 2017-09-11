Latvian gasoline and diesel fuel imports drop in January-May

During the first five months of 2018, Latvian gasoline imports were down 2 percent and diesel fuel imports dropped 14.9 percent year-on-year, according to the Central Statistical Bureau.

In January-May this year, Latvia imported 109.15 mln liters of gasoline and 451,900 tons of diesel fuel.





The value of gasoline imports rose 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 44.42 mln in the first five months of 2018, while the value of diesel fuel imports decreased 5,2% year-on-year to EUR 230.415 mln.





Lithuania was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia in the first five months of 2018.





In the five months, Latvia imported 67.53 mln liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 61.9% of total gasoline imports (63.7% in January-May 2017) while 38.82 mln liters, or 35.6%, were imported from Finland. Compared to January-May 2017, gasoline imports from Lithuania declined 4.7% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 1.5%.





In January-May 2018, Lithuania also supplied 222,200 tons of diesel fuel to Latvia or 49.3% of total diesel fuel imports (59.9% in January-May 2017). Diesel fuel imports from Lithuania fell 29.9% against January-May 2017. Diesel fuel imports from Finland increased 7.9% year-on-year to 151,900 tons or 33.7% of total diesel imports in January-May this year. Latvia also imported 61,500 tons of diesel fuel from Belarus in January-May 2018 or 2.3 times more than in January-May 2017.





In the first five months of this year, Latvia also imported 304 tons of fuel oil, which by 7.6% more than a year ago. Fuel oil imports from Estonia reached 273 tons or 89.6%, and the value was EUR 140,000.





In January-May 2017, Latvia imported 111.354 mln liters of gasoline, 529,700 tons of diesel fuel and 283 tons of fuel oil.