Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:49
Latvian gasoline and diesel fuel imports drop in January-May
In
January-May this year, Latvia imported 109.15 mln liters of gasoline and
451,900 tons of diesel fuel.
The value
of gasoline imports rose 2.4% year-on-year to EUR 44.42 mln in the first five
months of 2018, while the value of diesel fuel imports decreased 5,2% year-on-year
to EUR 230.415 mln.
Lithuania
was the main supplier of gasoline and diesel fuel to Latvia in the first five
months of 2018.
In the five
months, Latvia imported 67.53 mln liters of gasoline from Lithuania, or 61.9% of
total gasoline imports (63.7% in January-May 2017) while 38.82 mln liters, or
35.6%, were imported from Finland. Compared to January-May 2017, gasoline imports
from Lithuania declined 4.7% and gasoline imports from Finland rose 1.5%.
In
January-May 2018, Lithuania also supplied 222,200 tons of diesel fuel to Latvia
or 49.3% of total diesel fuel imports (59.9% in January-May 2017). Diesel fuel
imports from Lithuania fell 29.9% against January-May 2017. Diesel fuel imports
from Finland increased 7.9% year-on-year to 151,900 tons or 33.7% of total
diesel imports in January-May this year. Latvia also imported 61,500 tons of
diesel fuel from Belarus in January-May 2018 or 2.3 times more than in
January-May 2017.
In the
first five months of this year, Latvia also imported 304 tons of fuel oil,
which by 7.6% more than a year ago. Fuel oil imports from Estonia reached 273
tons or 89.6%, and the value was EUR 140,000.
In
January-May 2017, Latvia imported 111.354 mln liters of gasoline, 529,700 tons
of diesel fuel and 283 tons of fuel oil.
