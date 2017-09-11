Analytics, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:50
LTV1 tops list of Latvia's most-watched TV channels overall in June
TV3 commercial television was the second most-watched TV
channel in June with 8.1 % of total viewing time, and he Latvian commercial LNT
channel was in the third place with 7.7%.
Compared to May, the market share of LTV and LNT increased
by 0.1 pp, and the market share of TV3 rose by 0.2 pp.
Further down the list were the Russian-language channel RTR
Planeta Baltija with 6.6%, PBK with 6.3%, LTV7 public TV channel with 5.9%, NTV
Mir Baltic with 5.8%, REN TV Baltic with 3%, Dom Kino with 2.7%, 3+ with 2.3%,
TV6 with 2.1%, RigaTV 24 with 1.6%, TNT with 1.5%, STV with 1%, and Kanals 2
with 0.9% of total viewing time in June.
CTC Baltic and 360TV channels each received 0.7%, Pyatnitsa
International and Re:TV 0.6%, Discovery Channel, Kidzone TV and TNT4
International 0.5%, and National Geographic Channel, Nickelodeon, Fox and Fox
Life each 0.4% of total viewing time. Channels Best4SportTV and Sony Turbo each
received 0.1% of total viewing time in June.
- 25.07.2018 Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Lithuanian finmin estimates 0.6% GDP surplus in 2019
- 18.07.2018 Coop to bring e-store food lockers to market in Tallinn in next few mos
- 18.07.2018 Latvian companies are offered new export opportunities in Japan
- 18.07.2018 Airport Riga introduces free parking for 10-minute period for remainder of summer season