LTV1 tops list of Latvia's most-watched TV channels overall in June

LTV1 public television channel was the most-watched TV channel in Latvia in May this year as it took 9.2% of the combined linear and non-linear viewing time, according to a monthly survey by Kantar TNS market and media research company writes LETA.

TV3 commercial television was the second most-watched TV channel in June with 8.1 % of total viewing time, and he Latvian commercial LNT channel was in the third place with 7.7%.





Compared to May, the market share of LTV and LNT increased by 0.1 pp, and the market share of TV3 rose by 0.2 pp.





Further down the list were the Russian-language channel RTR Planeta Baltija with 6.6%, PBK with 6.3%, LTV7 public TV channel with 5.9%, NTV Mir Baltic with 5.8%, REN TV Baltic with 3%, Dom Kino with 2.7%, 3+ with 2.3%, TV6 with 2.1%, RigaTV 24 with 1.6%, TNT with 1.5%, STV with 1%, and Kanals 2 with 0.9% of total viewing time in June.





CTC Baltic and 360TV channels each received 0.7%, Pyatnitsa International and Re:TV 0.6%, Discovery Channel, Kidzone TV and TNT4 International 0.5%, and National Geographic Channel, Nickelodeon, Fox and Fox Life each 0.4% of total viewing time. Channels Best4SportTV and Sony Turbo each received 0.1% of total viewing time in June.