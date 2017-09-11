Kambi Group plc signs SJSC Latvijas Loto Sportsbook deal

Kambi Group has signed a long-term agreement with SJSC Latvijas Loto (Latvian Loto) to provide its premium Sportsbook and services to the country's national lottery operator, reports companies representative.

Government-owned Latvijas Loto will offer Kambi's fully managed Sportsbook through digital channels. The Kambi Sportsbook will be integrated into Latvijas Loto's player management platform, with a launch scheduled for later this year.

The deal marks Kambi's first public lottery customer, with the agreement possible due to Kambi's accreditation from both the European Lottery and World Lottery Associations.

Kambi's ongoing commitment to corporate probity, as well as its expertise in risk management and trading of local sports, was key to winning the sought after contract.

Due to the H2 launch, the deal is expected to have minimal impact on Kambi's 2018 revenues.

Kristian Nylén, Kambi Chief Executive Officer, said: "To meet the standards required by Latvijas Loto, Kambi had to demonstrate the highest levels of compliance and security, as well as showcase a market-leading sports betting product.

"Having proven ourselves to be the secure and quality choice, we're delighted Latvijas Loto has selected Kambi as its Sportsbook supplier and we look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership."

Janis Pone, Latvijas Loto member of the board, commented: "With this deal, the Latvian national lottery company expands its product portfolio with sports betting games, offering quality products for playing in a legal and controlled way and also shifting profits to the public interest."