EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 18.07.2018, 15:51
Kambi Group plc signs SJSC Latvijas Loto Sportsbook deal
Government-owned
Latvijas Loto will offer Kambi's fully managed Sportsbook through
digital channels. The Kambi Sportsbook will be integrated into Latvijas Loto's player management
platform, with a launch scheduled for later this year.
The deal
marks Kambi's first public lottery
customer, with the agreement possible due to Kambi's accreditation from both the European Lottery and World
Lottery Associations.
Kambi's ongoing commitment to corporate probity, as
well as its expertise in risk management and trading of local sports, was key
to winning the sought after contract.
Due to the
H2 launch, the deal is expected to have minimal impact on Kambi's 2018 revenues.
Kristian Nylén, Kambi
Chief Executive Officer, said: "To meet the standards required by Latvijas Loto, Kambi had to demonstrate the highest levels of compliance and
security, as well as showcase a market-leading sports betting
product.
"Having
proven ourselves to be the secure and quality choice, we're delighted Latvijas Loto has selected Kambi as its Sportsbook supplier and we
look forward to building a strong and lasting partnership."
Janis Pone, Latvijas
Loto member of the board, commented: "With this deal, the Latvian
national lottery company expands its product portfolio with sports betting
games, offering quality products for playing in a legal and controlled way and
also shifting profits to the public interest."
- 18.07.2018 Страны Балтии получат от Еврокомиссии 110 млн. евро на строительство Rail Baltic
- 18.07.2018 Amber Grid объявила конкурс на закупку стальных труб для газопровода GIPL
- 18.07.2018 Latvian Government postpones reviewing a bill making electronic ID cards mandatory for all residents as of 2022
- 18.07.2018 “Big data” technologies to assist business, education and public management
- 18.07.2018 Energy prices still on the rise
- 18.07.2018 Payment institution licence issued to Nayax Europe, UAB and UAB SHIFT Financial Services LT
- 18.07.2018 Ученые из разных стран снова встретились в Юрмале
- 18.07.2018 Латвия запрещает бесплатные полиэтиленовые пакеты для упаковки с 2019 года
- 18.07.2018 Volvo and Ford keep pace with Euro NCAP’s safety challenge
- 18.07.2018 Coop to bring e-store food lockers to market in Tallinn in next few mos