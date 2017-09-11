Baltic Export, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 11.05.2018, 07:12
Dzintars: natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products have great growth potential
As regards natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products, Dzintars has moved ahead of many popular foreign brands, he said.
"Development of natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products requires long research, laboratories and cooperation with medical experts, and, unlike many other companies, Dzintars has it all," Gercikovs said.
He claimed that Dzintars products indeed had therapeutic effect ensured by selected natural active ingredients targeting specific health problems.
The new natural pharmaceutical product line - Future Formula SOS foot care products - comprises three products: an anti-fungal spray, a softening foot balm and a blood flow stimulating foot balm.
According to Gercikovs, Dzintars is also developing several other natural pharmaceutical cosmetic products, including a revitalizing eye cream, a face scrub and a cold sore prevention lip balm.
Dzintars posted EUR 5.807 million in sales for 2016, while the company's loss was EUR 1.729 million.
Dzintars is a manufacturer of perfumery and biocosmetics, making more than 1,000 various products. The company was registered in 1991, and has a share capital of EUR 2.817 million.
The court launched a legal protection proceeding for Dzintars on October 17, 2016. The cosmetics company explained it had run into financial trouble but wanted to stay in business, and two successive economic crises - in 2008 and in 2014 - had caused a decline on its traditional markets, leading to shrinking sales, shortage of working capital and debts.
- 11.05.2018 Harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania constituted 3.6% in April
- 11.05.2018 Collective agreement signed by Latvian companies with own account construction works at 73%
- 11.05.2018 Non-alcoholic beer sales in Latvia grow 45% in Q1
- 10.05.2018 Annual inflation in Latvia made 2% in April
- 10.05.2018 In March, the exports decreased by 3% and imports increased by 4% in Estonia
- 10.05.2018 TransMin, Latvian Aviation Association sign memorandum of understanding
- 10.05.2018 Elektrum Lietuva to offer solar panel installation services
- 10.05.2018 Riga port sees number of passengers’ growth 12.8% in January-April
- 10.05.2018 Construction companies' tax payments to Latvian budget decrease 9.1% in 2017
- 10.05.2018 Годовая инфляция в Латвии уменьшилась до 2%