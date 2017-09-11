Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Tourism, Transport
UAE business representatives interested in expanding cooperation with Latvia
Addressing representatives of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry during a round table discussion today, Latvian Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) said that the UAE is Latvia’s most important trade partner in the Gulf Region.
"Exchange of top-level visits, opening of airBaltic direct flight to Abu Dabi are significant steps not only in tourism growth, but also in establishment of social contacts and strengthening of the economic dialogue between both countries," the minister said.
Aseradens mentioned the recent visit of the Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, to Latvia, during which both parties agreed to convene the first Latvia-UAE intergovernmental commission meeting. "The trade between both countries is growing. Latvia’s food products exports rose by 48%, for example," he said.
UAE is Latvia’s most important trade partner in the Gulf Region, and Latvia’s 12th largest trade partner outside the EU.
