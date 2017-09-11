Financial Services, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies, Medicine
The Ministry needs EUR 1.9 mln for development of database of persons eligible to receive healthcare services in Latvia
The government will review the matter today, May 8.
The Health Ministry explains that, in order to ensure high speed and continuity of the e-health system, high-speed and safe connections have to be developed between the services of the National Health Service and disk arrays of the Latvian State Radio and Television Center. To that end, the Health Ministry and other institutions involved will adapt their data exchange interfaces to the State Information Systems Management Integrator (Valsts Informacijas Sistemu Savietotajs, VISS).
As reported, the Healthcare Financing Law that came into force at the end of last year stipulates that residents' access to healthcare services will depend on their social contributions, and that those who make no social contributions will not be able to receive full range of state-funded healthcare services.
