Tuesday, 08.05.2018, 07:22
FinMin sees no major risks to future of Latvian manufacturing industry
According to the European Commission data about business and consumer sentiment, the Latvian manufacturers' economic confidence index is still high, even though in April 2018 it was moving downwards for the third consecutive month. The latest statistical data also show that the industrial output growth slowed down in March, the ministry said.
At the same time, manufacturers stated that there has been no decline in export orders and still expect growth of employment whereas the expected price level of the manufactured goods is gradually decreasing in line with the overall inflation trends in the country.
"The EU Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) also has moved down but the changes were moderate and the ESI in April was still above the average ESI level in 2017," the Finance Ministry said.
In the first three months of 2018, Latvia's calendar-adjusted industrial output grew 4.5% against the same period last year at constant prices, according to the data released by the Latvian Central Statistical Bureau. There was a 4.5% rise in manufacturing, output in mining and quarrying decreased 2.6%, and power and gas supply grew 5%.
