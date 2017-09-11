Bergs Timber acquires Norvik companies in Estonia, Latvia, UK

The Swedish company Bergs Timber and the Icelandic company Norvik concluded an agreement on April 17 whereby Berg Timber will take over production and trading facilities of Norvik in Estonia, Latvia and the U.K, informs LETA/BNS.

The contract relates to Vika Wood, Byko-Lat, both situated in Latvia, Laesti and EWP, both in Estonia, and British Continental Wood Products in the U.K.





Bergs Timber is also granted the option of taking over the Norwood company in Russia within the next four years.





Norvik is the largest shareholder in Bergs Timber with a stake of 29.8 percent.





The companies announced the plan of the acquisition in January.