Over 43,000 business operators pay micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early May

There were 43,113 business operators registered as payers of micro enterprise tax in Latvia in early May this year, and 48,604 entities have been removed from the list, writes LETA, according to the statistics of the Latvian State Revenue Service (VID).

From September 1, 2010, when the micro enterprise tax was introduced in Latvia, till May 1, 2018, Latvian authorities have received a total of 95,338 applications from tax payers seeking the status of micro enterprise tax payers.





Of those, 46,441 applications were submitted by corporate entities, 45,465 applications were from individuals and 3,432 applications were filed by individual business operators.





Applications for the status of micro enterprise tax payers were approved in case of 44,587 corporate entities, 43,803 individuals and 3,331 individual business operators.





At the same time, 1,508 applications from corporate entities, 893 applications from individuals and 66 applications from individual business operators were rejected.





As reported, the Latvian government has adopted amendments to the regulations about taxation of micro enterprises under which micro enterprises with annual turnover below EUR 40,000 will be paying a 15% tax and the 20% tax will be applied to the turnover in excess of EUR 40,000 starting from this year with special rules applying during the transition period in 2018 and 2019.