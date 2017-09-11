Baltic Export, Foodstuff, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanian beef export to Morocco gets green light
Lithuanian companies have received the green light to export beef to Morocco. Lithuania's State Food and Veterinary Service has received confirmation from Moroccan officials that a veterinary certificate has been approved, reports LETA/BNS.
"Everything that depended on official institutions is finished. All formal permits have been received and there are no bureaucratic obstacles. It’s now companies' business to find partners and agree on technical conditions", SFVS director Darius Remeika told BNS Lithuania on Wednesday.
A delegation of Moroccan specialists visited Lithuania in 2015.
Lithuania exported over 400 tons of milk and around 16 tons of fish products to Moroccan last year.
