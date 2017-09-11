Estonian health fund pays for visits of 784,000 people to specialist doctor in 2017

The Estonian Health Insurance Fund paid for the visits of 784,000 people to a specialist doctor during 2017, informs LETA/BNS.

The total number of receptions by specialist doctors during the year exceeded four million. The Health Insurance Fund paid altogether 630 million euros for surgeries, hospital medications and treatment of patients in hospital during the year, spokespeople for the fund said on Wednesday.





In total 132,000 people received treatment in a hospital during 2017 and the average duration of a hospital stay was six days. The Health Insurance Fund paid for 146,000 surgeries during the year.





The list of services the costs of which are covered by the Health Insurance Fund became longer by 24 services from the start of 2017. The new services include new opportunities in the treatment of stroke, in radiation therapy, and post illness and post trauma rehabilitation.