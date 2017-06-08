Construction, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.04.2018, 06:58
Renovation of Vilnius' Akropolis mall to cost EUR 14 mln
BC, Vilnius, 24.04.2018.Print version
Vilnius' Akropolis mall, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in Lithuania, is planned to be renovated in 2019, Akropolis Group said, putting the renovation cost at 14 million euros, cites LETA/BNS.
The complex will not be closed during the renovation planned for January to August.
Akropolis Vilnius was opened in 2002 and an extension was built in 2004. Two more Akropolis malls were later built in Lithuania, in Kaunas and Klaipeda, and a new one is currently under construction in the Latvian capital of Riga.
The complex in Vilnius houses around 240 retail stores, a cinema theater, an indoor ice rink and a number of restaurants. Its tenants' sales last year totaled 298 million euros.
Akropolis Group, which is part of Vilniaus Prekyba, owns real estate development and lease companies in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Bulgaria.
Other articles:
- 24.04.2018 Quarter century for AmCham Latvia
- 24.04.2018 Vilkyskiu dairy plans to invest up to EUR 40 mln in new plant
- 24.04.2018 Latvian residents' annual spending on cosmetics lowest in Europe
- 23.04.2018 In March, industrial production in Lithuania increased by 2%
- 23.04.2018 Cheaper business opportunities probably lead to Barclays' decision in Lithuania
- 23.04.2018 Литовцы взяли треть рынка чартерных полетов в Польше
- 23.04.2018 EcoMin: Latvia and Norway are good partners sharing the same values
- 23.04.2018 Вырос портфель недвижимости латвийского Земельного фонда
- 23.04.2018 Ukraine to launch train from Riga via Vilnius, Minsk to Kiev
- 23.04.2018 Audit: tax-payers’ money used inefficiently in professional theaters, music sector in Latvia