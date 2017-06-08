Renovation of Vilnius' Akropolis mall to cost EUR 14 mln

Vilnius' Akropolis mall, the largest shopping and entertainment complex in Lithuania, is planned to be renovated in 2019, Akropolis Group said, putting the renovation cost at 14 million euros, cites LETA/BNS.

The complex will not be closed during the renovation planned for January to August.





Akropolis Vilnius was opened in 2002 and an extension was built in 2004. Two more Akropolis malls were later built in Lithuania, in Kaunas and Klaipeda, and a new one is currently under construction in the Latvian capital of Riga.





The complex in Vilnius houses around 240 retail stores, a cinema theater, an indoor ice rink and a number of restaurants. Its tenants' sales last year totaled 298 million euros.





Akropolis Group, which is part of Vilniaus Prekyba, owns real estate development and lease companies in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Bulgaria.