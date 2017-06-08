Latvia reforested 40,000 hectares in 2017

Latvia reforested 40,000 hectares in total in 2017, the data of the State Forest Service shows, cites LETA.

The areas reforested in 2017 included 15,400 hectares of state-owned forests and 25,000 hectares of privately-owned forests.





According to the State Forest Service’s information, reforestation works picked up last year, increasing by 1,800 hectares from 2016. The overall rate of reforestation is seen as steady and optimal as it roughly corresponds to the logging rate.





In the period between 2010 and 2017, the main tree species planted in state forests and privately-owned forests differed. In state-owned forests, coniferous trees were planted in 49% of the reforested territories, with spruce accounting for 20% and pine trees for 29% of the total territory. In privately-owned forests, birch trees were planted in 30% of the reforested territories, aspen in 22%, grey alder in 21 and coniferous trees in 22% of the reforested territories.