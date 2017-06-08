Danish, German investors eye Marijampole FEZ

The Marijampole Free Economic Zone (FEZ), which now leases most of its territory to Denmark's windows and doors giant Dovista, is dealing with infrastructure issues as at least two investors from Denmark and Germany want to launch operations on the free economic area in southern Lithuania, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.

The paper quoted sources as saying that the potential investors might include FurnMaster, an upholstery furniture production subsidiary of Denmark's Gabriel that has been operating in Lithuania for five years now.





It is also said that a new German-Lithuanian joint venture wants to launch food production in Marijampole.





Simonas Petrulis, director of Baltic FEZ, the manager of the free economic area, confirmed that there were several potential investors, but refused to name them for confidentiality reasons.