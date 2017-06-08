EU – Baltic States, Investments, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 17.04.2018, 14:16
Danish, German investors eye Marijampole FEZ
BC, Vilnius, 17.04.2018.Print version
The Marijampole Free Economic Zone (FEZ), which now leases most of its territory to Denmark's windows and doors giant Dovista, is dealing with infrastructure issues as at least two investors from Denmark and Germany want to launch operations on the free economic area in southern Lithuania, the business daily Verslo Zinios reported on Tuesday, cites LETA/BNS.
The paper quoted sources as saying that the potential investors might include FurnMaster, an upholstery furniture production subsidiary of Denmark's Gabriel that has been operating in Lithuania for five years now.
It is also said that a new German-Lithuanian joint venture wants to launch food production in Marijampole.
Simonas Petrulis, director of Baltic FEZ, the manager of the free economic area, confirmed that there were several potential investors, but refused to name them for confidentiality reasons.
Other articles:
- 17.04.2018 Number of tourists stayed at Latvian hotels grew by 9% in 2 months
- 17.04.2018 Number of births in Lithuania may hit 60-year low in 2018
- 17.04.2018 Lattelecom has limited options for restricting TV content available to viewers
- 17.04.2018 Estonia to direct additional EUR 117.5 mln to development of e-state
- 17.04.2018 Enefit starts selling electricity in Sweden
- 17.04.2018 Bill on shell companies upheld for first reading in Latvia
- 17.04.2018 Нам элементарно не хватает мяса: директор комбината «Forevers»
- 17.04.2018 SCAT Airlines to launch direct Astana-Vilnius service
- 17.04.2018 Madara Cosmetics expects to get EUR 500,000 in revenue from its new sunscreen products
- 17.04.2018 Lithuanian economists, trade unions cautiously welcome tax reform plans