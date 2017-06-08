Raw milk purchase prices fall in Lithuania for 5th month in a row in March

Milk purchase prices in Lithuania fell for the fifth month in a row in March 2018, reports LETA/BNS.

Raw milk purchase prices in the country last month averaged 287.2 euros per ton, down by 2.2% compared with January but up by 0.5% from a year ago, the Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.





A total of 99,400 tons of milk were purchased from farmers last month, a fall of 1.7% from the same time last year.





The European Commission forecasts the EU's average milk purchase price in March at 339.4 euros per ton, down by 1.5% from February. Milk prices across the EU have been falling for the fourth consecutive month.